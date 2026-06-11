ACS secures contract for London Underground improvements, valued at €974 million

Through its subsidiary, Dragados, and in partnership with Amey and Costain, it will carry out improvement works at South Kensington and Elephant & Castle Underground stations, expected to take up to four years.

Report by Link Securities

Dragados, a subsidiary of ACS, is one of three companies to have secured a framework contract with Transport for London (TfL), the public body that manages public transport in the English capital, to carry out improvements at two London Underground stations, worth £840 million (around €974 million, including VAT), according to the newspaper Expansión.

Dragados had already won a €200 million contract in 2024 for one of the stations now due for renovation.

The three selected firms will be responsible for improvement works at the London Underground stations of South Kensington and Elephant & Castle. The works will take place over a maximum of four years and will involve construction, electrical and mechanical installations, and communications.

The various contracts will now be awarded directly to the three firms that have made the shortlist, and it is expected that the various improvements will be divided into three lots, so that the work will be shared between the three selected companies.

In addition to the Spanish group’s British subsidiary, Amey, the former British services division of Ferrovial, and Costain, a British construction firm, have also reached the final stage.