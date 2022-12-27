ACS wins two new contracts for transport and mining in Australia worth €317 M

Link Securities | ACS, through its Australian subsidiary Cimic, has added two new contracts to its international portfolio. It has been awarded two transport and mining contracts in Australia for a combined amount of 500 million Australian dollars (some 317 million euros).

On Wednesday, its subsidiary firm CPB Contractors was selected by the huge UK mining company Rio Tinto to build the necessary infrastructure to carry out operations in the Western Range mine, in west Australia. The project, with a budget of 250 million Australian dollars (some 158 million euros) includes work like moving earth structures to allow for the installation of new infrastructures.