Adolfo Domínguez loses €1.3 million between March and November and increases sales 2.5% to €93.3 million

CdM | Adolfo Domínguez (ADZ) announced on Friday a net loss of €1.3 million in the first nine months of the 2025/2026 financial year (March-November 2025), compared to a profit of €300,000 in the same period of the 2024/2025 financial year. Global sales for the period increased by 2.5% to €93.3 million. The designer fashion brand continues to strengthen its international presence, according to a statement, with 43.9% of its sales outside Spain.

Adolfo Domínguez has emphasised that sales growth in the March-November 2025 period represents the company’s best revenue figure in the last 12 years. The firm currently has 372 points of sale in 53 countries.

Foreign business performance has been particularly strong in the Middle East, where sales grew by 89%, and in Latin America, with an increase of 13.5%. In countries such as Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay, turnover increased by more than 26%, driven by connections with the local market and the selection of commercial partners. In Mexico, the group’s main American market with 142 points of sale, sales increased by 6.1%.

In Europe, the trend was also positive, with increases of 21.7% in France, 6.7% in Portugal and 4.8% in the United Kingdom. The online channel recorded growth of 8.5% in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year.

The company also highlighted the improvement in the profitability of the business. Strong international performance and more profitable consolidation of the Spanish market, which accounts for 56.1% of revenue, led to a 6.4% increase in gross margin, the highest figure in the last 12 years. This improvement in margin boosted operating profit (EBIT) to €800,000, its highest level in 16 years.

Despite this, the net result was negative at €1.3 million, although the company stresses that this is the best result for this period since 2013. Rubén Martín, corporate finance director at Adolfo Domínguez, highlighted ‘a notable improvement in the margin, operating profit and greater profitability of the network in Spain, a market that we continue to consolidate despite the downward trend in the sector’.

In the last full financial year, Adolfo Domínguez achieved a turnover of €136.5 million, with 41% of sales generated outside Spain.