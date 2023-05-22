Top Stories

Aena registers 77.4 M passengers between January and April, 1.9% more than in same period of 2019

22nd May 2023

Link Securities| Aena’s network airports closed 4M2023 with a total of 77.4 million passengers, 32.7% more than in the same period last year and 1.9% more than in 4M2019. A total of 695,549 aircraft movements were recorded between January and April (1.5% more than in 2019) and 336,909 tonnes of cargo were transported, which is 0.1% more than in the same period of 2019.

In the month of April 2023, 23.8 million passengers were carried, thus exceeding the figures for the same month in 2019, a pre-pandemic year, by 2.6%. This also represents an increase of 16.4% compared to April 2022. Last month, 204,205 aircraft movements were operated, which means exceeding the 2019 data by 5% and the 2022 data by 8.2%.

In terms of cargo, 85,316 tonnes of goods were handled, 1.1% less than in the same month of 2019 and 3.2% more than in April 2022. Of the total number of passengers registered in April, 23.7 million were commercial passengers. Of these, 15.9 million travelled on international flights, 0.1% less than in April 2019 and 16.9% more than in 2022, while 7.7 million travelled on domestic flights, 8.8% more than before the pandemic and 15.4% more than last year.

