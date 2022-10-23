Top Stories

After Good Results, Bankinter EP+4-6%, T.P. 7,30-7,70 Eur/Shr, Equalweight

Posted By: The Corner 23rd October 2022

Morgan Stanley | We are revising upwards our EPS estimates for Bankinter by between 4-6% after the good results (Q3) released on Thursday. This translates into a rise in our Target Price to 7,70 euros/share.

+ NII rose 16% QoQ, beating consensus estimates by 9%.

+Now we expect the NII to grow 15% in 2022 and 25% in 2023 (13% above consenus).

+Our new TP implies an upside of 24% from current levels, but we maintain our Equalweight stance because we see more upside in other stocks.

+Bankinter is trading at 1.1x TBV for a ROTE of 13% in 2023.

