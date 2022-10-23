Siemens Gamesa Signs Biggest Contract For Offshore Wind Energy In Taiwan: 1.044 MW In Three Projects

Link Securities | Siemens Gamesa has signed two agreements with Hai Long Offshore Wind Project to supply wind turbines for three offshore wind projects in Taiwan, totalling 1.044 MW. This is the manufacturer’s biggest contract for this technology in the country, according to Europa Press.

The agreements are specifically for the Hai Long 2A (300 MW), Hai Long 2B (232 MW) and Hai Long 3 (512 MW) projects and will use 73 turbines “SG 14-222 DD”. They represent the biggests offshore wind signing for Siemens Gamesa in Taiwan to date.

The accord also includes a 15-year services contract, with an option to extend this to 20 years. Amongst other elements, Siemens Gamesa will provide high sea logistics and, as well as the services’ operation installations and the maintenance for the three projects.