Aena Chairman Tells Congress It Expects Profits Of “Several 100 Million” Euros

Posted By: The Corner 22nd October 2022

Link Securities |Yesterday in Congress, Aena chairman Maurici Lucena talked about the company’s budget. He flagged that Aena expects to generate several hundred million euros in profits which “will benefit all Spaniards”, due to the State’s 5% stake in the group, according to Expansión today.

Lucena appeared in Congress to explain Aena’s budgets for 2023, although he did not provide any more details. That said, in the budget for 2022 Aena forecast profits of 394 million euros. Lucena noted, however, that this estimate was made before a summer which has been much better than expected.

