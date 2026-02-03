Airtificial signs €6 million contract to design and manufacture automated electric motor assembly line for US supplier

Link Securities | Airtificial Group (AI) has signed a €6 million contract for the design and manufacture of an automated assembly line for electric motor power inverters for a US direct supplier to a US vehicle manufacturer. This strengthens Airtificial’s position as a leading technology partner in the field of electric mobility. The line will be implemented by the Intelligent Robots division of the Spanish industrial technology group.

The line is intended for the assembly of power inverters, a critical component in the powertrain of electric vehicles, and also integrates the assembly of protocol and data service units. The system will support the production of an e-van (new generation electric van), complying with the quality, traceability and reliability standards required by leading international manufacturers.