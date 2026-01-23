Almirall to allocate €12.5 million of €16.8 million received from CDTI to phase II clinical trial to treat hidradenitis suppurativa

Alphavalua/ Divacons | The Spanish biopharmaceutical company received a €16.8 million injection in aid from CDTI Innovación, an agency under the Ministry of Science and Innovation, to boost its R&D projects. The company will allocate most of these funds (€12.5 million) to a phase II clinical trial of a monoclonal antibody designed to treat hidradenitis suppurativa, after successfully completing phase I studies in healthy volunteers during 2025. The rest of the grant will support other lines of research by the company, consolidating its commitment to the treatment of chronic inflammatory skin diseases. Almirall’s shares rose by 1.29% yesterday.