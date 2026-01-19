Amadeus launches share buyback programme of up to €123 million to reward employees, executives and executive board

Link Securities | The Board of Directors of Amadeus (AMS) has agreed to carry out a share buyback programme in accordance with the authorisation granted by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 23 June 2022.

The Repurchase Programme is being carried out in order to comply with the share allocation programmes for Amadeus employees, executives and the Executive Board (excluding Amadeus sas and its wholly-owned subsidiary Amadeus Software Labs India Private Limited) for the financial years 2026, 2027 and 2028, in accordance with the regulations of each share plan (Performance Share Plan (PSP), Restricted Share Plan (RSP), Special Restricted Share Plan (Special RSP), Advanced Equity Plan (AEP), Share Match Plan (SMP) and Amadeus Executive Share Plan (AESP).

The maximum investment in the share buyback programme will be €123,075,000, and under no circumstances may the number of shares to be acquired under the programme exceed 1,641,000 shares, representing 0.364% of the company’s share capital, for delivery, and it will be carried out under the following terms:

Maximum Term: from 19 January to 19 February 2026.

Execution of the Programme: A single tranche of up to 1,641,000 (or maximum investment) during the Maximum Term.

However, Amadeus reserves the right to terminate the buyback programme if, prior to its expiry date, Amadeus has acquired shares under the programme at a purchase price that reaches the maximum investment price or has acquired the maximum number of shares permitted by the programme. The shares will be purchased at market price.