Amadeus: the re-opening may offset the macroeconomic context

12th October 2022

Morgan Stanley | The Q3’22 survey of CIOs (Chief Information Officers) suggests a slowdown in IT budgets’ growth. Expectations for spending in 2022 have been cut by 100bp to 3%.

For 2023, growth of 2.8% is expected, so both figures would be below the pre-Covid average of 4.1%. The ratio of those CIOs who expect an increase in budgets vs a cut has fallen to 0.4x (vs 1.1x Q2’22), registering minimums if we exclude Q2’20.

This leads us to follow defensive stocks, preferring software business models with recurrent revenues and exposure to big companies and critical software.

Sage and SAP are the safe havens (92% and 75% of recurrent revenues respectively). We also like Amadeus and believe the re-opening may offset the macro context. We are cautious on Temenos and Hexagon (both UW).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.