Amper awarded €130-million contract to modernise and expand electricity grid in Brazilian State of Pará

Posted By: The Corner 22nd December 2025

Norbolsa| The company has been awarded a contract by the Equatorial Group to modernise and expand the electricity grid in the Central-Western Region of the State of Pará (Brazil). The agreement has an initial term of four years and is worth 842 million reais (more than €130 million), with an option to extend for another four years, which could double its value.

The Equatorial Group is one of Brazil’s leading listed companies in the utilities sector, with a strong presence in energy distribution, renewables, telecommunications and sanitation.

