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Amper wins main contracts—for undisclosed sum—to manufacture electrical infrastructure for Navantia’s future Combat Supply Ship

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Posted By: The Corner 20th April 2026

Banco Sabadell | Through its subsidiary Elinsa, it has been awarded the main contracts for the manufacture of the electrical infrastructure for Navantia’s future Combat Supply Ship. The value of the agreement has not been disclosed, but the contract for the new ship forms part of the Ministry of Defence’s Special Modernisation Programmes and is valued at a total of €703 million.

Assessment: Positive news, difficult to quantify as the amount has not been disclosed, but which highlights Amper’s capabilities to participate in the growth of the defence sector in Spain through the Special Modernisation Programmes.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.