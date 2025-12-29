Amper wins two strategic contracts in Mauritania worth approximately €12 million

CdM | Amper (AMP) has been awarded two strategic contracts in Mauritania in the field of aeronautical communications, air navigation and airport modernisation, worth approximately €12 million at the current exchange rate, according to a statement issued by the company on Monday to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Both projects will be carried out at Nouadhibou International Airport, the country’s second largest airport, and will improve its critical services, enhancing the safety and efficiency of air operations.

The Communications and Air Navigation contract has been awarded to Amper by Enaire, the state air navigation manager. The project includes the supply of an operational Ground/Air Communications Centre and an automatic and continuous transmission system for vital flight data. This infrastructure will improve safety and coverage in the Canary Islands FIR airspace, considered key to optimising the air route corridor between Europe and South America. The total amount of this contract is €5,090,758.

On the other hand, the modernisation contract has been awarded by Asecna, the Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar. This project involves the comprehensive refurbishment of the lighting aids, the power production and distribution system and the airport control network, which are essential elements for airport operations. The value of this contract stands at €6,938,742 at the current exchange rate.

The company emphasises that the modernisation of airport infrastructure is essential to ensuring the safety of air operations and the efficiency of traffic management. With the award of these projects, Amper underlines its ability to deploy its own technology in highly demanding environments and for strategic customers within the Defence and National Security market, in which air traffic is one of its essential elements.