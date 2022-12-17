ArcelorMittal presents offer for Iberdrola’s macro renewables portfolio in Spain valued at some €1.2 B

Link Securities | According to financial sources consulted by the daily Cinco Días, Arcelor Mittal has presented an offer, teaming up with the fund Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, for Iberdrola’s macro renewables portfolio in Spain. This is valued at some 1.2 billion euros. The decision on which offer will be selected by the electricity giant for the so-called Proyecto Romeo is expected to be published next week.

Separately, Cinco Dias said Iberdrola is expecting final offers for 49% of the portfolio, consisting of 150 MW of wind energy and a further 1.100 MW of photovoltaic, this very week. One of the three finalists in the process is the Norwegian sovereign fund Norges.