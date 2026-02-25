Bodegas Riojanas opens negotiations with creditors to reach Restructuring Plan

Link Securities | Bodegas Riojanas (RIO) reports that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 24 February 2026, unanimously decided that the company should submit a notification of the opening of negotiations with its creditors, as referred to in Article 585 of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2020 of 5 May.

The purpose of this communication is to allow the company to begin negotiations with its main creditors in order to reach a Restructuring Plan that guarantees the company’s long-term viability and the continuity of its operations. The company has a negotiation period of at least three months, during which it will continue its normal business activities throughout the process. The company will keep the market informed of any significant developments in the course of these negotiations.