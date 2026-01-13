Brussels authorises sale of 75% of Neoenergía, Iberdrola’s Brazilian subsidiary in Dardanelos hydroelectric power plant

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The European Commission yesterday gave the green light to the sale by Neoenergía, Iberdrola’s Brazilian subsidiary, of 75% of its stake in the Dardanelos hydroelectric power plant to the Brazilian subsidiary of the French group EDF. According to a statement from Brussels, the transaction affects the company Águas da Pedra, which manages both power generation at the plant located in Mato Grosso and the transmission lines that carry the electricity generated from that facility to the region.

Meanwhile, Iberdrola presented the ‘125 Years of Light’ programme to commemorate its anniversary, an initiative that will roll out technological and artistic exhibitions, festivals, social events and illuminations of iconic buildings throughout Spain over the next twelve months.