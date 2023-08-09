DBRS Morningstar gives Acciona a ‘BBB’ rating; company wins AUS 120-million Majors Road Interchange project in Australia

Link Securities | Acciona (ANA) informed the CNMV that the credit rating agency DBRS Ratings GmbH (DBRS Morningstar) confirmed Acciona’s rating of ‘BBB’, as well as its short-term rating of ‘R-2 (middle)’, both with a ‘Stable’ trend. These ratings are Investment Grade.

Meanwhile, according to Capital Bolsa.com, the Federal MP for Kingston, Amanda Rishworth, the Federal MP for Boothby, Louise Miller-Frost, the South Australian Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Tom Koutsantonis, and the State MP for Davenport, Erin Thompson, announced that the Majors Road Interchange project has been awarded to Acciona.

Jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments, the AU$120 million project, which will be delivered on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure and Transport, will provide residents of Adelaide’s southern suburbs with improved access to the Southern Expressway. Importantly, the benefits of the project extend to the surrounding environment through a partnership with Friends of Glenthorne National Park, a local volunteer group, to improve the environmental outcomes of Glenthorne National Park, Ityamaiitpinna Jarta, both during and after construction of the interchange.