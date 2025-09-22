Top Stories

Ebro Foods chairman says level of debt “very low” and they have capacity to acquire a company

Posted By: The Corner 22nd September 2025

Link Securities | In an interview with Expansión newspaper, the chairman of Ebro Foods (EBRO), Antonio Hernández Callejas, stated that the group’s debt level is very low and they have significant purchasing power. The executive indicated that they are considering acquisitions to grow in the ready-made meals sector. Hernández Callejas pointed out that, for them, purchasing a company worth €300 million – €400 million would not be a problem.

Likewise, the group that owns brands such as Brillante, SOS and Garofalo estimates that it could pass on up to 60% of the impact of US tariffs to prices. In fact, Ebro Foods, which has a 22% market share and seven plants in the United States, is renegotiating prices in that country to pass on the tariffs.

