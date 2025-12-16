EIB Group helps BBVA mobilise around €1.3 billion to finance SMEs, mid-caps, and sustainable housing projects

Alphavalue / Divacons | The EIB Group (comprising the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund) invested more than €714 million in two BBVA securitisation transactions, enabling the bank to mobilise around €1.3 billion to finance Spanish SMEs, mid-caps and entrepreneurs, as well as sustainable housing projects.

The first is a securitisation of a consumer loan portfolio of approximately €1.1 billion in financing, enabling companies to address their liquidity needs and undertake investments.

The second transaction is a synthetic securitisation of a mortgage loan portfolio, with the aim of promoting the creation by BBVA of a portfolio of approximately €230 million in 100% green mortgages to finance the construction of near-zero emission residential buildings promoted by SMEs and mid-cap sustainable housing developers.