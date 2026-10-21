ENAGAS fulfills its strategic plan and maintains its dividend of €1 per share

Investors welcomed the results published by Enagás for the first nine months of 2026 with a rise of over 2.43% at the close of the Spanish stock market on Tuesday. The gas company, chaired by Antonio Llardén and led by CEO Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, obtained a net profit after tax (PAT) of €204.1 million, in line with forecasts in its strategic plan. The company confirmed that it is maintaining its dividend of one euro per share.

According to a filing sent to the CNMV (the Spanish National Securities Market Commission), the net profit figure includes the positive effect of the sale of 40% of Enagás Renovable. Recurring net profit after tax reached €195.8 million, putting the company on track to meet its annual target of around €235 million.

EBITDA during this period reached €491.5 million, progressing positively toward reaching the full-year target of €620 million.

These results reflect the impact of the 2021–2026 Regulatory Framework on the company’s regulated revenues (-€45.1 million), partially offset by the contribution of other revenues, such as the entry into operation of the vessel ‘Alisios LNG’ (+€5.4 million) and the consolidation effect of the fiber optics company Axent (+€5.9 million).