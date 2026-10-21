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ENAGAS fulfills its strategic plan and maintains its dividend of €1 per share

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enagas

Posted By: The Corner 21st October 2026

Investors welcomed the results published by Enagás for the first nine months of 2026 with a rise of over 2.43% at the close of the Spanish stock market on Tuesday. The gas company, chaired by Antonio Llardén and led by CEO Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri, obtained a net profit after tax (PAT) of €204.1 million, in line with forecasts in its strategic plan. The company confirmed that it is maintaining its dividend of one euro per share.

According to a filing sent to the CNMV (the Spanish National Securities Market Commission), the net profit figure includes the positive effect of the sale of 40% of Enagás Renovable. Recurring net profit after tax reached €195.8 million, putting the company on track to meet its annual target of around €235 million.

EBITDA during this period reached €491.5 million, progressing positively toward reaching the full-year target of €620 million.

These results reflect the impact of the 2021–2026 Regulatory Framework on the company’s regulated revenues (-€45.1 million), partially offset by the contribution of other revenues, such as the entry into operation of the vessel ‘Alisios LNG’ (+€5.4 million) and the consolidation effect of the fiber optics company Axent (+€5.9 million).

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.