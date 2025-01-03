Top Stories

Ence updates decarbonisation plan and raises absolute emissions reduction target to 75% by 2035

TOPICS:
ence 2

Posted By: The Corner 3rd January 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The paper and energy group has updated its Decarbonisation Plan by increasing the level of reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035, setting targets for 2030 as an intermediate milestone and also incorporating targets to reduce indirect Scope 3 emissions.

Specifically, the company, based on the 2018 financial year, increases the level of ambition of the target set for 2035 from a group-wide reduction of 70% to 75% of absolute emissions (scope 1 and 2). The intermediate target for 2030 will be a 55% reduction in absolute emissions (scope 1 and 2) at group level compared to 2018.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.