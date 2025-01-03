Ence updates decarbonisation plan and raises absolute emissions reduction target to 75% by 2035

Alphavalue / Divacons | The paper and energy group has updated its Decarbonisation Plan by increasing the level of reduction of Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035, setting targets for 2030 as an intermediate milestone and also incorporating targets to reduce indirect Scope 3 emissions.

Specifically, the company, based on the 2018 financial year, increases the level of ambition of the target set for 2035 from a group-wide reduction of 70% to 75% of absolute emissions (scope 1 and 2). The intermediate target for 2030 will be a 55% reduction in absolute emissions (scope 1 and 2) at group level compared to 2018.