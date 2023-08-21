Endesa to deploy more than 1,000 MW of wind power projects on its As Pontes plant site in La Coruña

Link Securities | The company has just received authorisation from the government to close its As Pontes (Coruña) thermal power plant, the largest in Spain, and will deploy a portfolio of wind power projects of more than 1,000 MW, most of which will be linked to industrial initiatives for the economic development of Galicia, according to Expansión today

In a statement, Endesa also recalled that it has carried out a campaign to attract investment in which it has secured the involvement of the Chinese group Sentury Tire and ENCE (ENC), which will set up factories on company land in As Pontes.