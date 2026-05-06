Escribano sells 14.3% stake in Indra for €1.322 billion, ending relationship between two companies

Bankinter | The Escribano brothers have sold their 14.3% stake in Indra, valued at €1.32 billion. The details of the transaction are not yet known. Based on yesterday’s closing price, the transaction would be valued at €1.322 billion. With this move, Javier Escribano resigns as a director of Indra, as Ángel Escribano did after stepping down as Chairman on 1 April 2026.

Analysis team’s view: Slightly negative impact on the session pending the final details of the transaction. The sale of the stake marks the end of the relationship between EME and Indra and opens up two possible scenarios:

First scenario (bad; 60% probability). Any potential future merger is off the table. In our view, this would be bad news for Indra. This is mainly because a merger with EME (i) would consolidate Indra as the national defence champion, (ii) makes strategic sense and (iii) would improve fundamentals in the medium term, as EME’s industrial capacity would be integrated into Indra and would crystallise the value of a currently unlisted Spanish defence company

Second scenario (positive; 40% probability): to clear the ground and dispel any doubts regarding a potential conflict of interest in order to proceed with the analysis of the transaction.