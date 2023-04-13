Top Stories

FCC Ámbito allies with Iberdrola and Glencore to operate lithium-ion battery recycling factory in Spain and Portugal

Alphavalue / Divacons | FCC Ambito, a subsidiary of FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente, and Iberdrola, through its Perseo Venture Builder programme, will work with Glencore to provide industrial-scale lithium-ion battery recycling solutions in the Iberian Peninsula through the development of a specialised facility, the three companies announced yesterday.

At the factory, whose location is yet to be defined, these energy storage devices could find a second life. Recycling of battery materials is expected to reach 35,000 tonnes per year in Spain by 2035.

