Ferrovial acquires 368,000 shares for €20 million as part of buyback programme

Link Securities | Leading Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial (FER) has notified the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, as part of its New Share Buyback Programme, from its inception until 24 December 2025 inclusive, the company has acquired a total of 368,000 shares for a total amount of €20,821,790.73.

It should be noted that the new Buyback Programme has a limit of €800 million and that, under no circumstances, may the number of shares acquired under the programme exceed 15 million, representing approximately 2.04% of Ferrovial’s issued share capital.