Ferrovial awarded an Atlanta highway contract worth $23.6 billion

A consortium led by the Spanish company Ferrovial, which also includes the fund Tikehau, has been awarded the I-285 East highway project in the state of Georgia (USA) for approximately $23.6 billion. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) put out to tender the 50-year concession to design, finance, build, and operate dynamic toll express lanes, known as ‘managed lanes’, along the eastern section of Atlanta’s I-285 perimeter beltway.

This project has an estimated construction value of $8.9 billion, as reported by Ferrovial to Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the stock market regulator.

“Together with our construction projects in the region, this award demonstrates our ability to develop complex, large-scale infrastructure projects that are essential for improving mobility and supporting economic growth,” stated the company’s CEO, Ignacio Madridejos. An average of around 200,000 vehicles will travel on the road daily.