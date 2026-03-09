Ferrovial wins €604 million contract to build two sections of new railway line in Poland in area with difficult terrain

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The Spanish construction, services and concessions company, through its Construction division and its Polish subsidiary Budimex, announced that it has been awarded a contract to build two sections of the new Podłęże–Piekiełk railway line in Poland. The project has a budget of PLN 2.58 billion (approximately €604 million) and is considered one of the most complex civil engineering works in the country’s railway network due to the terrain in Małopolskie.

This award represents the first joint tunnelling project for Ferrovial Construcción and Budimex.