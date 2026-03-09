Top Stories

Ferrovial wins €604 million contract to build two sections of new railway line in Poland in area with difficult terrain

TOPICS:
Ferrovial rail baltica

Posted By: The Corner 9th March 2026

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The Spanish construction, services and concessions company, through its Construction division and its Polish subsidiary Budimex, announced that it has been awarded a contract to build two sections of the new Podłęże–Piekiełk railway line in Poland. The project has a budget of PLN 2.58 billion (approximately €604 million) and is considered one of the most complex civil engineering works in the country’s railway network due to the terrain in Małopolskie.

This award represents the first joint tunnelling project for Ferrovial Construcción and Budimex.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.