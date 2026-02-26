Top Stories

Fluidra posts net profit of €176 million in 2025 (up 27%) and EBITDA of €395 million

TOPICS:
fluidra piscina

Posted By: The Corner 26th February 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Barcelona-based swimming pool and spa company (market cap €4.6 billion) has announced its results for the 2025 financial year.

Sales of €2.18 billion; gross margin of 56.6%; EBITDA of €395 million. Net operating expenses down 0.6% year-on-year; net profit of €176 million (up 27% year-on-year); EPS of €0.927 per share compared to €0.727 per share year-on-year.

Net debt falls to €1.0866 billion. Looking ahead to 2026, they estimate sales growth of 3% to 7%. We expect declines.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.