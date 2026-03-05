Top Stories

GAM to invest €150 million over next three years to achieve €400 million turnover

TOPICS:
GAM Soluciones

Posted By: The Corner 5th March 2026

Link Securities | The Asturian industrial company General de Alquiler de Maquinaria (GAM) will make a capital investment of €150 million over the next three years as part of its strategic plan, focused on consolidating the company’s growth and position, according to Expansión.

With this volume of capex, GAM will support its goal of achieving a turnover of €400 million in 2028, 27% more than last year.

The company’s strategy also involves taking advantage of potential M&A opportunities in Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Morocco, as explained by GAM’s chairman, Pedro Luis Fernández, and the company’s chief financial officer, Antonio Trelles, during the presentation of the plan to a group of media outlets.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.