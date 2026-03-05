GAM to invest €150 million over next three years to achieve €400 million turnover

Link Securities | The Asturian industrial company General de Alquiler de Maquinaria (GAM) will make a capital investment of €150 million over the next three years as part of its strategic plan, focused on consolidating the company’s growth and position, according to Expansión.

With this volume of capex, GAM will support its goal of achieving a turnover of €400 million in 2028, 27% more than last year.

The company’s strategy also involves taking advantage of potential M&A opportunities in Spain, Portugal, Mexico and Morocco, as explained by GAM’s chairman, Pedro Luis Fernández, and the company’s chief financial officer, Antonio Trelles, during the presentation of the plan to a group of media outlets.