Iberdrola and Haizea Wind Group sign €200m+ contract to supply East Anglia Three wind farm

Posted By: The Corner 16th March 2023

Alphavalue/Divacons | The chairman of the Spanish utility, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, said that it is necessary to “run” and “accelerate” the commitment to a system based on clean energy so that Europe does not continue “with the anguish” of energy supply that it is experiencing and makes progress towards the self-sufficiency that “renewable energies provide”.

On the other hand, Iberdrola (IBE) and Haizea Wind Group signed a contract worth more than 200 million euros for Haizea Bilbao to supply 50 monopiles to the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom, developed by the British subsidiary of the electricity company, Scottish Power.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.