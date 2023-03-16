Iberdrola and Haizea Wind Group sign €200m+ contract to supply East Anglia Three wind farm

Alphavalue/Divacons | The chairman of the Spanish utility, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, said that it is necessary to “run” and “accelerate” the commitment to a system based on clean energy so that Europe does not continue “with the anguish” of energy supply that it is experiencing and makes progress towards the self-sufficiency that “renewable energies provide”.

On the other hand, Iberdrola (IBE) and Haizea Wind Group signed a contract worth more than 200 million euros for Haizea Bilbao to supply 50 monopiles to the East Anglia Three offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom, developed by the British subsidiary of the electricity company, Scottish Power.