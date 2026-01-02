Top Stories

Iberdrola becomes first multinational in Spain to certify global AI process under ISO/IEC 42001

TOPICS:
Iberdrola edificio

Posted By: The Corner 2nd January 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish utility closed 2025 at historic highs, with a revaluation of close to 45%, supported by its defensive profile, the regulatory visibility of its businesses and the attractiveness of utilities in an environment of still high interest rates. The market continues to reward its combination of stable growth, dividends and exposure to networks and renewables.

Furthermore, Iberdrola certified its global artificial intelligence process under the international standard ISO/IEC 42001 through Aenor, becoming the first multinational in Spain to obtain this endorsement for the responsible use and good governance of AI. According to the electricity company, obtaining this seal places the company at the forefront of the corporate use of certified and ethical generative artificial intelligence.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.