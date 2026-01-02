Iberdrola becomes first multinational in Spain to certify global AI process under ISO/IEC 42001

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish utility closed 2025 at historic highs, with a revaluation of close to 45%, supported by its defensive profile, the regulatory visibility of its businesses and the attractiveness of utilities in an environment of still high interest rates. The market continues to reward its combination of stable growth, dividends and exposure to networks and renewables.

Furthermore, Iberdrola certified its global artificial intelligence process under the international standard ISO/IEC 42001 through Aenor, becoming the first multinational in Spain to obtain this endorsement for the responsible use and good governance of AI. According to the electricity company, obtaining this seal places the company at the forefront of the corporate use of certified and ethical generative artificial intelligence.