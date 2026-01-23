Iberdrola completes sale of renewable energy business in Hungary for €171 million

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish utility has completed the sale of its renewable energy business in Hungary for €171 million. The transaction was completed after obtaining all the necessary regulatory authorisations for the transfer of 100% of the shares of Iberdrola (IBE) Renovables Magyarország KFT.

The business has been acquired by a consortium comprising Premier Energy, a company that already purchased Iberdrola’s assets in Romania in 2024, and a subsidiary of the Hungarian group iG Tech Capital.