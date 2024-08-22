Iberdrola included again in international FTSE4Good index

Link Securities | Iberdrola (IBE) has been included for another year in the prestigious FTSE4Good international index, designed to facilitate investments in the world’s most sustainable companies, using ESG (environment, sustainability and governance) criteria as a benchmark, the company announced yesterday. IBE has met the requirements of the committee in charge of deciding the members of the index. In this way, it complies with an increasingly demanding methodology that includes more than 200 indicators, including respect for the environment, social commitment and good corporate governance, among others.

In this sense, the company points out that inclusion in the FTSE4Good index ratifies IBE’s good work in terms of labour standards, human rights, health and safety, biodiversity, climate change, water and customer responsibility and social aspects of the supply chain. The company has also met the organisation’s requirements in terms of corporate governance, risk management, anti-corruption mechanisms and fiscal transparency.

IBE currently has more than 43,000 megawatts (MW) of installed renewable capacity worldwide and 85% of its production is emission-free. In fact, its emissions in Europe stood at 26 grams of CO2/kWh in 1H2024, while the ratio of its European peers was 250 grams of CO2/kWh last year.

In February, IBE was also included for yet another year in one of the world’s most prestigious climate change indices, CDP Climate Change, with the highest score. The electricity company is one of a small number of companies that have achieved an “A” rating, out of more than 23,000 companies analysed.

Finally, the company recalls that it aims to achieve emissions neutrality in its generation plants, electricity distribution and own consumption in 2030 (scopes 1 and 2) and to reach zero net emissions in all its activities by 2040.