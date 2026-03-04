Top Stories

Iberdrola, through Avangrid, extends PPA with Xcel Energy for electricity generated at MinnDakota wind project

iberdrola avangrid eeuu 2

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish utility, through its US subsidiary Avangrid, has extended its power purchase agreement (PPA) with Xcel Energy for electricity generated at its MinnDakota wind project.

This facility, which has a capacity of 150 MW, is located on the border between the states of Minnesota and South Dakota in the United States.

Meanwhile, Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) awarded Iberdrola (IBE) a contract worth €14 million for the management and acquisition of up to 80 GWh in Energy Saving Certificates (CAE). The agreement will have a duration of four years.

Iberdrola: Reduce, Target Price €20.8/share.

