Iberdrola wins long-term energy services contract in Australia for its future Kingswood battery (100 MW)

Posted By: The Corner 6th February 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | The Spanish utility has strengthened its presence in the energy storage sector in Australia with two key developments in the state of New South Wales. The electricity company has been awarded a long-term energy services contract (LTSE) for its future 100 MW Kingswood battery, designed to offer 1,080 MWh of storage capacity and up to eight hours of continuous discharge.

At the same time, the company officially inaugurated the Smithfield battery (65 MW/130 MWh), located west of Sydney, at a ceremony attended by the state’s Energy Minister, Penelope Sharpe.

Iberdrola: Reduce, Target Price €20.3/share.

