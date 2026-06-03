Inditex posts profit of €1.375 billion in first quarter (up 5.4%) and proposes dividend of €1.75

EBITDA grew by 7.3% to €2.568 billion, whilst EBIT increased by 7% to €1.756 billion and pre-tax profit also rose, specifically by 5.5%.

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Inditex presented its first-quarter results on Wednesday, closing the period with a net profit of €1.375 billion, representing a 5.4% increase compared to the same period last year. The company has also announced that it will propose to the Annual General Meeting the approval of a dividend of €1.75 per share against the 2025 results.

The fashion firm explained in a statement thatsales grew by 5.8% during the period, reaching €8.75 billion. At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 8.8%.

Meanwhile, Inditex’s operating profit (EBITDA) grew by 7.3% to €2.568 billion, whilst EBIT increased by 7% to €1.756 billion. Pre-tax profit also rose, specifically by 5.5% to €1.762 billion, with a pre-tax margin of 20.1%.

Inditex has also confirmed that the net financial position stood at €10.796 billion at the end of the first quarter, and that ‘in line with business performance’, inventory as at 30 April 2026 was 1% higher than on the same date the previous year. ‘The stock is considered to be of high quality,’ the company noted.

Spring/summer collections well received

Inditex also noted that the spring/summer collections ‘have been very well received’ by customers, which has boosted sales and driven the gross margin up by 6.9% to €5.359 billion, standing at 61.2% at the end of the period (up 67 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2025).

And the trend has continued into the start of the second quarter.

‘The Spring/Summer collections continue to be very well received by our customers,’ notes the Galician firm, which has revealed that in-store and online sales at constant exchange rates between 1 May and 1 June 2026 grew by 11.5% compared to the same period in 2025, with a positive impact from calendar effects.

Furthermore, the company has taken the opportunity to announce its outlook for the year. As explained, at current exchange rates it anticipates ‘a negative currency impact of 1%’ on sales in 2026. Inditex also expects the gross margin to remain ‘stable’ (around 50 basis points) in 2026.

€2.3 billion in investments

In any case, it stated that “to continue strengthening long-term growth”, it is implementing “investments that enhance the Group’s competitive differentiation”. Inditex estimates ordinary investments of around €2.3 billion in 2026. ‘These investments will be primarily dedicated to optimising our retail space, its technological integration and the improvement of our online platforms,’ he noted.

He also highlighted that during the first quarter, optimisation activities (refurbishments, relocations, new openings and takeovers) were carried out in a total of 44 markets, meaning that at the end of the quarter Inditex was operating 5,456 stores.

In total, Inditex has a presence in 215 markets, with a ‘low market share’ in each of them and in a ‘highly fragmented’ sector, which is why it believes there are ‘strong growth opportunities’. Hence, it is focusing on optimising its stores, with the aim of ‘generating greater productivity’ from them.

Dividend in two instalments of €0.875 per share

Finally, the company notes that, as agreed last March, the Board of Directors of Inditex will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 7 July the approval of adividend of €1.75 per share charged to the 2025 results, comprising an ordinary dividend of €1.20 and an extraordinary dividend of €0.55 per share.

The dividend consists of two equal payments of €0.875 per share: the first was paid on 4 May, whilst the second will be paid on 2 November 2026 (€0.325 ordinary + €0.550 extraordinary).

Inditex has also confirmed that Rodrigo Echenique Gordillo will step down from the Board of Directors upon the expiry of his term of office on 12 July 2026, and the Boardwill propose the appointment of José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche as an independent director.