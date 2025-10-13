Indra and Ficosa to collaborate on development of electro-optical equipment for VCR 8×8 Dragón and VAC vehicles

Link Securities | The company, together with Ficosa Inversión, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of electro-optical equipment with LSAS (Local Situational Awareness System) driving and surveillance support capabilities for the VCR 8×8 Dragón and VAC vehicles, according to the financial portal Bolsamania.com. Indra has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Sirt, a Barcelona-based cybersecurity company, to increase capabilities and form multidisciplinary teams to collaborate on the development of advanced systems for cyber defence and space.

This alliance between Indra and Ficosa Inversión reflects the driving force of these companies. At the same time, they have highlighted the importance of meeting the needs of the defence industry. In addition, this agreement also provides prototyping, industrialisation and manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the field of electronics, as well as collaboration in disruptive technological developments.