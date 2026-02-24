Joint venture formed by OHLA and Sando Construcción to build new €82.6 million maternity and children’s hospital in Huelva

Alphavalue / Divacons | The joint venture formed by OHLA and Sando Construcción was yesterday awarded the contract to build the new Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Huelva, worth €82.6 million. This is a project for the Andalusian Health Service that will be integrated into the Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital complex.

The project involves the construction of a 36,372-square-metre building, which OHLA says is ‘designed to integrate functionally and architecturally into the current centre and facilitate the expansion of its healthcare services’.