Top Stories

Mapfre RE acquires office building in Madrid, investment aimed at diversifying portfolio with alternative assets

TOPICS:
Mapfre

Posted By: The Corner 2nd August 2025

Link Securities | Mapfre RE, the reinsurance unit of Mapfre (MAP), has acquired an office building in Madrid, an investment aimed at diversifying the company’s portfolio with other alternative assets, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The nine-storey building is located at María de Molina, 54, in the Salamanca district, a few metres from Príncipe de Vergara, with direct connections to both the A-2 motorway and Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport. It is an area with great potential and major projects underway, with significant improvements to public transport and infrastructure, according to the company. The property has a total lettable office area of 8,854 square metres and 47 parking spaces distributed in the basements. The building is currently 100% occupied.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.