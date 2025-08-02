Mapfre RE acquires office building in Madrid, investment aimed at diversifying portfolio with alternative assets

Link Securities | Mapfre RE, the reinsurance unit of Mapfre (MAP), has acquired an office building in Madrid, an investment aimed at diversifying the company’s portfolio with other alternative assets, according to the newspaper Expansión.

The nine-storey building is located at María de Molina, 54, in the Salamanca district, a few metres from Príncipe de Vergara, with direct connections to both the A-2 motorway and Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport. It is an area with great potential and major projects underway, with significant improvements to public transport and infrastructure, according to the company. The property has a total lettable office area of 8,854 square metres and 47 parking spaces distributed in the basements. The building is currently 100% occupied.