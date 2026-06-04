Meliã withdraws from management of 15 hotels in Cuba

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In light of the events and circumstances unfolding within the geopolitical, social, legal and economic context of the Republic of Cuba, Meliá Hotels (MEL), as part of its ongoing risk assessment process, announces that its subsidiary, the Portuguese entity “Ilha Bela Gestao E Turismo, Ltd”, has decided to immediately cease the provision of management and marketing services, as well as the licensing of our hotel brands, in relation to the following 15 hotels, all of which are located in the Republic of Cuba:

Gran Hotel Bristol Habana Vieja Member of The Meliá Collection

Innside Catedral Habana

Meliã Buena Vista

Meliã Cayo Santa María

Meliã Las Dunas

Meliã Península Varadero

Paradisus Los Cayos

Paradisus Princesa Mar

Paradisus Río de Oro

Paradisus Varadero

Sol Caribe Beach

Sol Cayo Santa María

Sol Río de Luna y Mares

Sol Varadero Beach

This decision, which was already communicated to the owners of these hotels on 26 May and confirmed to them on Wednesday, has been taken out of a “deep sense of corporate responsibility”, and is a response to and a consequence of a combination of unforeseen circumstances beyond Ilha Bela’s control, all of which have had a significant impact on the operations, legality and safety of the provision of the aforementioned services for these hotels.

The impact of this decision is limited insofar as the vast majority of the aforementioned hotels are currently closed and inactive as a result of the energy problems and falling demand currently affecting the Republic of Cuba. Nevertheless, Ilha Bela is activating and implementing specific plans to undertake an orderly disaffiliation from these hotels. Likewise, the necessary protocols are being put in place to inform suppliers and customers in a transparent manner.