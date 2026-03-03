Top Stories

Moeve begins construction of 300 MW hydrogen project in Palos de la Frontera, to be operational in 2029

Posted By: The Corner 3rd March 2026

Norbolsa | The company has approved the FID (investment decision) to launch the Onuba project, a hydrogen project in La Rábida. This project marks the start of construction of 300 MW (expandable to 400 MW) of hydrogen in Palos de la Frontera, which will be operational in 2029. Moeve will hold a 51% stake in this project, which will also involve Masdar (a renewable energy company from the United Arab Emirates, a subsidiary of Mubadala) and Enalter (a company formed by Alter Enersus – owned by businessman Ricardo Leal – and Enagás Renovables – owned by Enagas and Pontegadea).

