Naturgy awarded €17.5-million contract to supply natural gas to prisons

Link Securities| Naturgy (NTGY), through Gas Natural Comercializadora, has been awarded the contract to supply natural gas to the penitentiary establishments of the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions, attached to the Ministry of the Interior. According to the contract formalisation announcement, published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), the amount of the award is €17.5 million, as reported on Wednesday by Europa Press.

The tender for the contract, which was awarded on July 1, received a total of two bids. Among the award criteria, the cost of the energy term represented a weighting of 90%, while the environmental criterion accounted for the remaining 10%. Naturgy thus revalidates the natural gas supply contract for the penitentiary centres run by the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions.