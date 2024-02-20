Naturgy to make Altadia Group’s self-consumption photovoltaic plant the largest in Castellón province

Link Securities| Naturgy has installed the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant in the province of Castellón, the digital newspaper elEconomista.es reports today. Naturgy has signed an agreement with Altadia, a world leader in the field of glazes, frits and digital ink for the ceramics sector with the aim of decarbonising its consumption through renewable energy. The agreement, sealed between the two companies, will involve the installation of more than 24,000 photovoltaic panels on the roofs of the four production centres that the group has in the province. The sum of these four installations will reach a combined power of around 13,500 KWp, which will generate more than 17,500 MWh of renewable energy per year, an amount equivalent to the annual consumption of around 3,500 homes.