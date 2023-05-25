NH Hotels appoints Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor, as new group chairman

Link Securities | The Board of Directors of NH Hotel Group (NHH) held on Thursday agreed to appoint Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor, as the new chairman of the Spanish hotel group, according to elEconomista.es.

In addition, NHH’s current CEO, Ramón Aragonés, will also take on the role of vice-chairman, the decision comes after the group’s three independent directors resigned on Tuesday 16 May to express their opposition to the plans of NHH’s majority shareholder, which owns 94.13% of the share capital. The new appointments will be discussed at a new meeting of the Board of Directors and will be approved at the next General Shareholders’ Meeting, which is expected to be held in June. At that time, the departure of the independent directors will also become effective.

In the communiqué sent last Friday to the CNMV, NHH responded harshly against the three outgoing directors and does not rule out taking any action against them that it considers appropriate, as it considers that their actions have been detrimental to the group.