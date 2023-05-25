Top Stories

Irish Data Protection Commissioner imposes highest ever fine – €1.2bn – on Meta

TOPICS:
The EU should dismantle FacebookMark Zuckerberg

Posted By: The Corner 25th May 2023

Bankinter: The Irish Data Protection Commission imposes a €1.2 billion fine on the technology company for transferring European citizens’ data to the US in breach of EU legislation.

Analysis team’s opinion: Bad news, but already expected. It is a significant amount. The largest fine imposed so far. It compares with the €746m the EU fined Amazon in 2021 and is about 4% of Meta’s estimated PBT for the whole of 2023. In addition, Meta will have to stop sending data within five months and delete data already transferred within six. The company has already announced that it will appeal this decision and request a suspension. Despite this news, Meta yesterday rose +1.1% at the close. For two reasons. The market had already estimated a high fine and, in addition, the amount finally fixed is far from the maximum that could have been imposed (more than €4,000M).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.