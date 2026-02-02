Top Stories

OHLA and Mohari split Centro Canalejas: construction company takes car park, shopping centre and €45 million debt, Israeli fund gets Four Seasons Hotel

TOPICS:
OHLA Canalejas

Posted By: The Corner 2nd February 2026

Intermoney | The company (Buy, PO €0.7) announced on Friday after the market closed an agreement with Mohari to share the assets and liabilities of the Canalejas Centre. The construction company will retain the car park and shopping centre, along with an associated debt of €45 million, while Mohari, the investment platform of Israeli businessman Mark Scheinberg, will take over the Four Seasons Hotel.

The centre as a whole had a book value of €162 million. Both parties have also agreed to negotiate with the creditor banks, led by Santander, an extension of the debt maturity dates, while the agreement is being finalised and the asset is being revalued.

Assessment: This is good news for OHLA, which will now be able to proceed with the sale of these assets without having to negotiate with Mohari at the same time. The funds raised from this sale will be used to repay the bonds maturing in 2029.

In our valuation of OHLA, we estimate Centro Canalejas to be worth around €70 million, less than half of its book value, so we will not be making any changes for the time being. To date, OHLA has consolidated the asset using the equity method, and we believe that its share is now ready for sale.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.