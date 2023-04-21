Top Stories

OHLA to modernise Brno North thermal power plant in Czechia for around €100 million

Posted By: The Corner 21st April 2023

Link Securities | The construction company OHLA has been awarded a contract in the Czech Republic valued at around €100 million to modernise the Brno North thermal power plant, one of the largest renewable energy projects announced this year in the country, Europa Press reported yesterday. The scope of the contract, awarded by the state-owned company Teplárny Brno, consists of modernising part of the plant for the combined production of heat and electricity from renewable energy sources.

Specifically, it will carry out design and reconstruction work on the plant, which will operate with a new wood chip-fired steam boiler. This new heat source, with a maximum fuel input of 50 MW, will ensure the constant production of environmentally friendly heat for Brno, the second largest city in the Czech Republic, and will increase energy production, reducing its dependence on natural gas.

