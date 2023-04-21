Top Stories

Spain among six EU countries failing to reduce gas consumption target by 15% between August 2022 and March 2023

TOPICS:
gas natural almacenamiento

Posted By: The Corner 21st April 2023

Alphavalue / Divacons | According to Eurostat, Spain recorded the third worst record in the European Union despite having reduced its gas consumption by 10.8% between August 2022 and March 2023 and is among the six countries that have failed to achieve the 15% target, although EU consumption has fallen by 17.7% compared to the average August-March figures between 2017-2022.

Data released on Wednesday by the EU statistics office Eurostat show that most EU countries achieved the 15% target, with the exception of Slovakia (1.0%), Spain (10.8%), Poland (12.5%), Slovenia (13.8%), Belgium (14.5%) and Malta – the EU’s smallest gas consumer – which saw a 12.7% increase between August 2022 and March 2023.

In contrast, the countries where natural gas consumption fell the most were Finland (55.7%), Lithuania (40.5%) and Sweden (37.2%), while in the rest of the EU countries it fell beyond the 15% target, in some cases by more than 20%, as in the case of Estonia, Latvia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Denmark, among others.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.