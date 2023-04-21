Spain among six EU countries failing to reduce gas consumption target by 15% between August 2022 and March 2023

Alphavalue / Divacons | According to Eurostat, Spain recorded the third worst record in the European Union despite having reduced its gas consumption by 10.8% between August 2022 and March 2023 and is among the six countries that have failed to achieve the 15% target, although EU consumption has fallen by 17.7% compared to the average August-March figures between 2017-2022.

Data released on Wednesday by the EU statistics office Eurostat show that most EU countries achieved the 15% target, with the exception of Slovakia (1.0%), Spain (10.8%), Poland (12.5%), Slovenia (13.8%), Belgium (14.5%) and Malta – the EU’s smallest gas consumer – which saw a 12.7% increase between August 2022 and March 2023.

In contrast, the countries where natural gas consumption fell the most were Finland (55.7%), Lithuania (40.5%) and Sweden (37.2%), while in the rest of the EU countries it fell beyond the 15% target, in some cases by more than 20%, as in the case of Estonia, Latvia, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Denmark, among others.