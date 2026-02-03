Oryzon obtains grant from Japanese Patent Office for vafidemstat

Link Securities | Oryzon Genomics (ORY) announced on Monday that it has received a Grant Decision from the Japanese Patent Office for its application JP2023-136283, entitled ‘Methods for treating behavioural disorders’, related to vafidemstat, its LSD1 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of psychiatric disorders, according to Bolsamania.com.

The approved claims cover the use of vafidemstat for the treatment of aggression and social withdrawal, two symptoms associated with various central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company is preparing a Phase III trial to evaluate vafidemstat in the treatment of aggression in patients with borderline personality disorder (BPD). In addition, it plans to initiate a Phase II trial in aggression in patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), while a Phase II trial in schizophrenia is ongoing.

A Grant Decision is an official communication confirming that an application has met all the requirements for grant as a patent. Once formally granted, the Japanese patent will remain in force at least until 2038, not including possible extensions that could add additional years of protection.